﻿
News / Nation

Graft fugitive returns to China to surrender

Xinhua
  14:09 UTC+8, 2023-08-11       0
Zhou Quan, one of China's most wanted graft fugitives, has returned to China and turned himself in after about eight years of being at large overseas.
Xinhua
  14:09 UTC+8, 2023-08-11       0

Zhou Quan, one of China's most wanted graft fugitives, has returned to China and turned himself in after about eight years of being at large overseas, the country's anti-corruption authorities announced Friday.

Zhou, a former official of an ocean shipping company based in Dalian in northeast China's Liaoning Province, is accused of embezzlement and misappropriation of public funds, according to a statement by the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Communist Party of China and the National Commission of Supervision.

He fled overseas in March 2015 and was listed on an Interpol Red Notice in May 2016.

In a statement issued on Friday, the office responsible for fugitive repatriation and asset recovery, operating under the central anti-corruption coordination group, reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to pursue every corruption fugitive and bring them to justice.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Ying
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     