﻿
News / Nation

Yinchuan-Dubai direct flights to resume in August

Xinhua
  19:18 UTC+8, 2023-08-11       0
A direct flight route linking Yinchuan, capital of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, and Dubai will resume on August 27, according to the China West Airport Group.
Xinhua
  19:18 UTC+8, 2023-08-11       0

A direct flight route linking Yinchuan, capital of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, and Dubai will resume on August 27, according to the China West Airport Group.

This is the first international long-haul route to be resumed at the Yinchuan Hedong International Airport after China optimized its COVID-19 response measures.

Operated by Sichuan Airlines, the air service will run once a week on Sundays.

The outbound flight will leave Yinchuan at 11:40am Beijing time and arrive in Dubai at 3:55 pm local time. The return flight will depart Dubai at 6pm local time and arrive in Yinchuan at 5:05 am Beijing time the next day.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     