Heavy rains force evacuation of 23,000 residents in Chinese city

A total of 23,000 residents in Shulan, a city in northeast China's Jilin Province, have been evacuated to escape flooding caused by heavy rainfall due to Typhoon Khanun.

The residents are from 20 different townships, and more than 4,000 of them have already been transferred to 62 makeshift venues since Wednesday, according to the city's flood control headquarters.

The headquarters issued an emergency circular on Thursday, requiring the flooding areas near the related rivers, low-lying zones of townships and the areas prone to mountain torrents and geological disasters to evacuate residents in advance.

Shulan has experienced continuous rainy weather since August 1, leaving at least 14 people dead.