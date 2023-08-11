﻿
News / Nation

Heavy rains force evacuation of 23,000 residents in Chinese city

Xinhua
  23:06 UTC+8, 2023-08-11       0
A total of 23,000 residents in Shulan, a city in northeast China's Jilin Province, have been evacuated to escape flooding caused by heavy rainfall due to Typhoon Khanun.
Xinhua
  23:06 UTC+8, 2023-08-11       0

A total of 23,000 residents in Shulan, a city in northeast China's Jilin Province, have been evacuated to escape flooding caused by heavy rainfall due to Typhoon Khanun.

The residents are from 20 different townships, and more than 4,000 of them have already been transferred to 62 makeshift venues since Wednesday, according to the city's flood control headquarters.

The headquarters issued an emergency circular on Thursday, requiring the flooding areas near the related rivers, low-lying zones of townships and the areas prone to mountain torrents and geological disasters to evacuate residents in advance.

Shulan has experienced continuous rainy weather since August 1, leaving at least 14 people dead.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     