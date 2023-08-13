﻿
News / Nation

China overtakes Greece as world's largest fleet owner

﻿ Wang Xiang
Wang Xiang
  19:21 UTC+8, 2023-08-13       0
Chinese ship owners hold a fleet of 249.2 million gross tons, a market share of 15.9 percent, with a fleet value of about US$180 billion.
﻿ Wang Xiang
Wang Xiang
  19:21 UTC+8, 2023-08-13       0

China has surpassed Greece as the world's largest ship owner by gross tonnage, according to the latest data from Clarkson Research.

The report shows that China's shipping industry has grown rapidly since 2015, particularly in the dry bulk and container ship sectors.

Chinese ship owners hold a fleet of 249.2 million gross tons, a market share of 15.9 percent, with a fleet value of about US$180 billion, slightly higher than Greece's 249 million GT, and a market share of 15.8 percent with a fleet value of around US$163 billion.

China overtakes Greece as world's largest fleet owner

Japan comes in third with 181 million gross tons, followed by South Korea and the United States.

However, Greece still holds the largest share of deadweight tonnage (DWT) at 423 million, or 18 percent of the market, and remains a leader in the oil tanker and LNG transportation sectors.

China's two largest ship owners are COSCO Shipping Group and China Merchants Group.

Stephen Gordon, an analyst at Clarkson Research, noted that China's shipping industry benefits from its strong freight volume, powerful shipbuilding industry, and growing financial sector.

As a result, Chinese ship owners are very active in the new construction market, with almost twice as many orders as Greek ship owners. They are also active in the second-hand ship sales market.

The fleet held by Asian ship owners exceeded that held by European ship owners in 2019 and the gap is widening, Gordon said.

This suggests that the center for world shipping is indeed shifting.

However, Gordon also said that over the next few years, this trend may be affected by the increasing complexity of trade and technological choices surrounding decarbonization.

Despite holding the No. 1 spot in gross tonnage, China's market share of 15.9 percent is still relatively low compared with its trade strength, which accounts for 22 percent of global imports and 33 percent of container exports.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
COSCO
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     