﻿
News / Nation

Death toll in NW China mudslide rises to 21

Xinhua
  21:05 UTC+8, 2023-08-13       0
The death toll in a rain-triggered rock and mudslide in the suburbs of Xi'an, Friday evening has risen to 21, with six others still missing, said rescuers on Sunday.
Xinhua
  21:05 UTC+8, 2023-08-13       0
Death toll in NW China mudslide rises to 21
Imaginechina

Rescuers work after mountain flood and mudslide hit Xi'an, killing 21 people.

The death toll in a rain-triggered rock and mudslide in the suburbs of Xi'an, the capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Friday evening has risen to 21, with six others still missing, said rescuers on Sunday.

According to the Xi'an municipal emergency management department, the torrential rainfall on Friday caused the mudslide accident in a village on the outskirts of Chang'an District.

Currently, 14 rescue forces comprising more than 980 people are continuing the search and rescue. They have brought equipment, such as life detectors, satellite phones, and excavators.

They said the rock and mudslide damaged two residential houses, roads, power supply, and communication facilities. While evacuating 186 people, the rescuers repaired the damaged roads and infrastructure facilities to resume traffic, power supply, and communication services.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     