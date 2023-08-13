Death toll in NW China mudslide rises to 21

The death toll in a rain-triggered rock and mudslide in the suburbs of Xi'an, Friday evening has risen to 21, with six others still missing, said rescuers on Sunday.

Imaginechina

The death toll in a rain-triggered rock and mudslide in the suburbs of Xi'an, the capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Friday evening has risen to 21, with six others still missing, said rescuers on Sunday.

According to the Xi'an municipal emergency management department, the torrential rainfall on Friday caused the mudslide accident in a village on the outskirts of Chang'an District.

Currently, 14 rescue forces comprising more than 980 people are continuing the search and rescue. They have brought equipment, such as life detectors, satellite phones, and excavators.

They said the rock and mudslide damaged two residential houses, roads, power supply, and communication facilities. While evacuating 186 people, the rescuers repaired the damaged roads and infrastructure facilities to resume traffic, power supply, and communication services.