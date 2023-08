The two people infected are the husband and daughter of the previous case.

China's northern region of Inner Mongolia reported two cases of bubonic plague on Saturday, following a previous infection that was detected on August 7, the local government said.

The two people infected are the husband and daughter of the previous case, the government said in a statement on its website.

All close contacts have been quarantined and have shown no abnormal symptoms, according to the statement.