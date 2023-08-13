China renews yellow alert for rainstorms

China's National Meteorological Center on Sunday renewed a yellow alert for rainstorms as heavy downpours are expected to lash multiple regions of the country.

From 8am Sunday to 8am Monday, heavy downpours and rainstorms are forecast to hit regions including Liaoning, Jilin, Heilongjiang, Jiangxi, Zhejiang, Chongqing, Hubei, Guizhou, Yunnan, Guangdong, Qinghai and Xinjiang, according to the center.

Some parts of these regions are forecast to experience heavy rainfall, with maximum hourly precipitation surpassing 60 millimeters, accompanied by thunderstorms and gales.

The center has suggested that dangerous outdoor power supplies be cut in low-lying areas, outdoor operations be suspended in open areas, and people in at-risk areas or residing in at-risk buildings be relocated to safe sites.

China has a four-tier weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.