Mainland firmly opposes Lai Ching-te's US 'stopover': spokesperson

Xinhua
  13:10 UTC+8, 2023-08-13       0
A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Sunday voiced firm opposition to visit by Lai Ching-te to the United States in any name or under whatever pretext.
Xinhua
  13:10 UTC+8, 2023-08-13

A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Sunday voiced firm opposition to visit by Lai Ching-te to the United States in any name or under whatever pretext.

Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the remarks when asked for comments on Lai's arriving in New York for a "stopover."

We have stated our position clearly on Lai's US "stopover" on many occasions, Zhu said, adding that the Chinese mainland firmly opposes Lai's acts to harm Taiwan by soliciting US support for his independence agenda.

She expressed firm opposition to any form of US connivance and support for "Taiwan independence" separatists and their separatist activities.

Describing himself as "a pragmatic 'Taiwan independence' worker," Lai clings stubbornly to the separatist position for "Taiwan independence," Zhu said.

Under the pretext of "stopover," Lai is selling Taiwan away to grab selfish gains for his own election, which will ultimately damage the interests of the people of Taiwan and undermine the peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, said Zhu, noting that he is a troublemaker through and through.

"Cross-Strait peace and stability and 'Taiwan independence' are as irreconcilable as water and fire," Zhu said.

These moves made by "Taiwan independence" separatist forces run counter to the dominant will of Taiwan people for peace, development, exchanges and cooperation. "In the end, they will only drag Taiwan into a treacherous zone of war and bring disaster to compatriots in Taiwan," Zhu said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
