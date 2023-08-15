﻿
Airport lifts ban on Tesla vehicles entering public parking lot

The airport on Tuesday lifted the ban and clarified that Tesla vehicles are allowed to park in public parking areas but not within office premises.
Airport lifts ban on Tesla vehicles entering public parking lot

The sign prohibiting Tesla vehicles from entering the parking lot of Sanhe Airport in Yueyang City, central China's Hunan Province, has sparked attention recently.

Airport lifts ban on Tesla vehicles entering public parking lot

The airport removed the sign on Tuesday.

The ban on Tesla vehicles entering the parking lot of Sanhe Airport in Yueyang City, central China's Hunan Province, due to their Sentry Mode, has sparked attention recently.

The airport removed the sign on Tuesday.

Airport lifts ban on Tesla vehicles entering public parking lot

On August 14, Tesla released an official statement addressing the concerns about its Sentry Mode.

On August 14, Tesla released an official statement addressing the concerns about its Sentry Mode, which the company said is a prevalent anti-theft feature available in modern smart cars, and not exclusive to Tesla.

The US electric car manufacturer explained that once Sentry Mode is enabled and the vehicle is locked and parked, the system monitors the surroundings for potential threats. It alerts the owner and records suspicious activities around the vehicle. Video clips of such incidents are stored on a USB device installed in the car.

The company added that it has established data centers in China to ensure localized data storage and all data generated from vehicles sold in the Chinese mainland is stored within the country's borders.

﻿
﻿
