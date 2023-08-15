﻿
Death toll in NW China mudslide rises to 24

The death toll in a rain-triggered rock and mudslide on Friday evening in the suburbs of Xi'an, has risen to 24, with three others still missing.
The death toll in a rain-triggered rock and mudslide on Friday evening in the suburbs of Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, has risen to 24, with three others still missing.

According to the Xi'an municipal emergency management department, the torrential rainfall on Friday caused the mudslide in a village on the outskirts of Chang'an District.

Search and rescue efforts are still underway following several rounds of massive searches spanning over 300 kilometers of watercourse.

Shaanxi Province is conducting a campaign to screen and prevent risks of geological disasters in the countryside, as well as flooding risks in places such as rivers, lakes, reservoirs, low-lying areas and scenic spots.

