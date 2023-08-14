﻿
China unveils action plan to strengthen county-level commerce system

The Chinese government on Monday publicized a three-year action plan aiming to strengthen the nation's county-level commerce system further, in an effort to promote the integrated development of urban and rural areas and rejuvenate the nation's rural regions.

The plan includes the creation of 500 "frontrunner" counties by 2025, which will have county-level logistics distribution centers, convenience stores for rural populations, and rural commerce centers such as large and medium-sized supermarkets and farm produce markets.

The plan seeks to continue opening two-way circulation channels for industrial products dispatched to the countryside and agricultural products bound for cities, increase farming incomes and upgrade farmers' consumption trends, and help meet the rural population's life and production needs.

The plan was raised in the context of the nation's efforts to accelerate its addressing of underdeveloped commercial facilities in rural regions, improve the county-township-village logistics distribution system, guide commerce and logistics companies to transform and upgrade, and promote the high-quality development of commerce in counties.

More than 20 specific tasks in seven areas have been identified in the implementation of the action plan. They include the extension of services at top shopping malls and markets for towns and villages, the renovation of shopping centers and markets, the new construction or upgrading of logistics distribution centers, the nurturing of local farm produce e-commerce brands, and an increase in the capacity of cold chain logistics for farm produce.

The action plan was rolled out by multiple ministries, including those for commerce, economic planning, finance, natural resources, agriculture and rural affairs, culture and tourism, and postal services.

Starting this year, a list of frontrunner counties will be identified on a yearly basis following recommendations from provincial authorities, according to the plan.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
