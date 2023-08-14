﻿
China opposes countries with diplomatic ties having official interaction with Taiwan

China firmly opposes all forms of official interaction between the Taiwan authorities and countries having diplomatic ties with China, foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Monday.

Wang made the remarks when asked to comment on the visit last week to Taiwan by three lawmakers from the Baltic States, one each from Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia.

Wang stressed that there is only one China in the world and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory.

"We urge relevant parties to abide by the one-China principle, refrain from sending wrong signals to the 'Taiwan independence' separatist forces and take concrete actions to safeguard the sound and steady development of bilateral relations," Wang said.

