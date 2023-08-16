﻿
From court to cork: NBA star James Harden sells out wine in 5 seconds on livestream

Harden was left astonished after selling out 16,000 bottles of his own branded wine in just five seconds during his visit to China.
NBA superstar James Harden was left astonished after selling out 16,000 bottles of his own branded wine in just five seconds during his visit to China.

Besides participating in basketball-themed activities, Harden teamed up with famous Chinese livestreamer 小杨哥 (Little Yang) for a livestreaming campaign of his wine brand on Douyin, Chinese version of TikTok.

The streamer and his team presented 5,000 sets of wine, selling two bottles at a price of 436 yuan (US$59.77).

The stock sold out in seconds, prompting Yang to add another 3,000 sets which were also sold out quickly, resulting in total sales of 5 million yuan in the presence of 1.6 million viewers.

Harden finds it hard to believe all of his wines are gone within seconds.

The lightning-fast sales quickly made it onto Tuesday's top trending topics. Many viewers left joking comments suggesting that Harden might find it easier to make money selling wine through live streaming than actually playing basketball.

Last November, Yang became the first person to reach a fan base of 100 million on Douyin, and data shows that he has already hosted 21 livestreaming sessions in the last 30 days, with a total audience of 13 million.

