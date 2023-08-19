﻿
Rainstorms forecasted in parts of NE China over next three days

  12:48 UTC+8, 2023-08-19
Rainstorms are expected to hit parts of northeast China's Heilongjiang and Jilin provinces over the next three days, posing a moderate risk of potential disasters, the National Meteorological Center (NMC) said in a forecast on Saturday.

Rainstorms will also hit parts of Tibet as well as Sichuan, Hunan and Shaanxi provinces over the next three days, according to the forecast.

The NMC has issued a warning regarding the potential impact of secondary disasters and severe convective weather, emphasizing the need for caution.

In the next three days, parts of central China's Hubei Province will experience high temperatures and related issues, the NMC said, calling for paying attention to the impact on human health and power supply.

