Xinhua issues research reports in South Africa on Xi Jinping's economic thought, CPC's "Second Integration" theory

Xi Jinping's economic thought and Xi's statements on the "Second Integration" are important parts of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era.

New China Research (NCR), the think tank of China's Xinhua News Agency, released in Johannesburg Saturday the English and French versions of two research reports on Xi Jinping's economic thought and the Communist Party of China's (CPC) "Second Integration" theory.

The two reports, which are entitled "Toward Modernity: The Value of Xi Jinping's Economic Thought" and "The 'Second Integration' that Transforms China — Theoretical Innovation and Practice in Building the Modern Civilization of the Chinese Nation," were released by the NCR at the 6th BRICS Media Forum, which began Saturday in Johannesburg.

A seminar was also held to mark the release of the two research reports.

Xi Jinping's economic thought and Xi's major statements on the "Second Integration" are important parts of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. They encapsulate the thoughts resulting from the CPC's tireless exploration of humanity's socioeconomic development and modernization, and its promotion of the adaptation of Marxism to the Chinese context and the needs of the times.

Fu Hua, president of Xinhua News Agency and executive chairman of the BRICS Media Forum, said in his keynote speech that the two reports are Xinhua's innovative achievements in the study of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era.

The report on Xi's economic thought comprehensively expounds on the core meaning, spiritual essence and rich connotations of Xi Jinping's economic thought from philosophical, strategic and tactical dimensions as well as with a global perspective, providing an authoritative interpretation for people to better understand Xi Jinping's economic thought, Fu said.

The report on the CPC's "Second Integration" explains why and how the basic tenets of Marxism can be integrated with the fine traditional Chinese culture, Fu said.

The concept was introduced by President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, in his speech commemorating the CPC's 100th anniversary on July 1, 2021.

Wang Min, director of CHN Energy Investment Group, shared stories on China-Africa cooperation in the energy sector, guided by Xi Jinping's economic thought and the concept of building a community with a shared future for mankind proposed by Xi. CHN Energy built and runs the De Aar Wind Power Project, the largest wind power project in South Africa.

Christopher Mutsvangwa, a member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front (ZANU-PF) and ZANU-PF secretary for information and publicity, said: "Grateful Africa has to render gratitude to the economic resurgence of the BRICS and other emergent economies. These are increasingly offering the new and exciting and affordable markets for goods and services, the new sources of capital to fund economic development in competition or complimenting as well as advanced and even leapfrogging technologies that promote information and financial inclusivity in a global village."

Mutsvangwa, a former ambassador to China, said the duty of the media is to bring out the story of our people at work, at study, and at play as they take up their rightful place in global affairs.

That way we create a virtuous cycle of inclusive human development underpinned by our collective self-esteem and energetic self-confidence, he added.

Former Senegalese foreign minister Cheikh Tidiane Gadio said that China has provided support for Africa's industrialization, helped the African continent make use of its own resource endowments to improve the production capacity of industrial products in various countries, and facilitated the entry of African agricultural products into China.

The world is undergoing profound changes and its future lies with the Global South, especially Africa, said Gadio, also president of the Institute for Pan-African Strategies.

The ties between Africa and China in politics, economy, diplomacy, society and culture have shaped the model of the development of their cooperation and benefited the African and Chinese people, he said.

Saturday's event, co-hosted by Xinhua News Agency and CHN Energy, was attended by nearly 200 representatives from media outlets, think tanks and international organizations from BRICS countries and other African nations. BRICS groups Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

The NCR released the Chinese and Russian versions of "Toward Modernity: The Value of Xi Jinping's Economic Thought" in Beijing and Moscow in March, respectively.

The Chinese version of "The 'Second Integration' that Transforms China — Theoretical Innovation and Practice in Building the Modern Civilization of the Chinese Nation" was released in Beijing in July.