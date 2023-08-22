﻿
Hong Kong and Macau to ban some Japanese seafood from August 24

Reuters
  18:09 UTC+8, 2023-08-22
Hong Kong's leader said on Tuesday that the city would "immediately activate" import controls on Japanese seafood.
  18:09 UTC+8, 2023-08-22       0
A chef serves food to a customer at Hassun Japanese restaurant, in Hong Kong, China.

Hong Kong's leader said on Tuesday he strongly opposed Japan's release into the sea of treated radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant and the city would "immediately activate" import controls on Japanese seafood.

On Thursday, Japan will begin releasing more than a million tons of water from the plant north of Tokyo, insisting it is safe to do so. The plant was wrecked in a 2011 tsunami and the water has mostly been used to cool damaged reactors.

The government of the Asian financial hub said Hong Kong's ban would take effect from August 24, the day Japan starts its release.

The plan to dump the water has faced opposition at home and abroad, including from China, over worries about food safety.

Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee said the release was "irresponsible" and posed "impossible risks to food safety and the irreparable pollution and destruction of the marine environment".

Lee, in a post on his Facebook account, said he had told Environment Secretary Tse Chin-wan and relevant departments to immediately activate import controls to protect food safety and public health.

"There is no timetable at this point about how long the ban will last," Tse told a press conference, adding that a decision would depend on data and information from the Japan after the discharge.

In July, Hong Kong said the ban would cover imported aquatic products from the Japanese regions of Tokyo, Fukushima, Chiba, Tochigi, Ibaraki, Gunma, Miyagi, Niigata, Nagano and Saitama.

But exports from 13 other regions would still be allowed, it added.

The measure covers live, frozen, refrigerated, dried aquatic products, sea salt and seaweed.

Hong Kong is Japan's second largest market, after China's mainland, for agricultural and fisheries exports.

Japanese restaurants are popular in the special administrative region of China and Japan is a favorite holiday destination for many residents.

Macau will also implement the ban from Thursday, covering goods from the same 10 Japanese regions.

Source: Reuters   Editor: Wang Xiang
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

