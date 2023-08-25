﻿
China's commercial CERES-1 Y8 rocket launches new satellite

Xinhua
  23:13 UTC+8, 2023-08-25       0
China on Friday launched a CERES-1 Y8 carrier rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, sending one new satellite into a planned orbit.
The CERES-1 Y8 carrier rocket carrying the Jilin-1 Kuanfu 02A satellite blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, August 25.

China on Friday launched a CERES-1 Y8 carrier rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, sending one new satellite into a planned orbit.

The commercial rocket blasted off at 12:59pm (Beijing Time) from the launch site, carrying the Jilin-1 Kuanfu 02A satellite.

The launch was the eighth flight mission to use the CERES-1 rocket series, and the fourth consecutive launch mission of the CERES-1 rocket series this year.

Developed by the Beijing-based Galactic Energy, CERES-1 is a small-scale solid-propellant carrier rocket capable of sending micro-satellites into orbit. With the capacity to carry multiple satellites, it can serve various tailored launch missions.

The rocket has a total length of about 20 meters, with a takeoff weight of 33 tons. It can carry a payload of 300 kg to a sun-synchronous orbit at an altitude of 500 km.

The Jilin-1 Kuanfu 02A satellite was developed by Chang Guang Satellite Technology Co., Ltd. It can provide images with a width of more than 150 km and a resolution of 0.5 meters.

This satellite will work with the previously launched satellites of the Jilin-1 family to form a constellation, providing remote sensing data and services to fields like land survey, smart city construction, agriculture and forestry.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
