﻿
News / Nation

Tourists banned for life for feeding panda without permission

﻿ Li Jiaohao
Li Jiaohao
  15:44 UTC+8, 2023-08-28       0
The two tourists fed a panda cub bamboo shoots and peanuts on Saturday at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding, despite unauthorized feeding being prohibited.
﻿ Li Jiaohao
Li Jiaohao
  15:44 UTC+8, 2023-08-28       0
Tourists banned for life for feeding panda without permission
Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding

A screen grab from a report by Sichuan TV station shows a panda eating bamboo shoots thrown into the playground by a visitor.

The Chengdu giant panda breeding center in southwestern China’s Sichuan Province has slapped two tourists with a lifelong visiting ban after the duo fed bamboo shoots and peanuts to pandas without permission.

A 39-year-old man surnamed Han and a 51-year-old woman surnamed Liang fed panda cubs bamboo shoots and peanuts when they visited the panda base on Saturday afternoon, according to a notice released by Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in southwest China's Sichuan Province.

The notice said the base staff stopped them and cleared the food debris from the panda's outdoor playground quickly.

Han and Liang have been prohibited from entering the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding for life due to their behavior, which could cause harm to giant pandas, said the research base.

After an inspection and observation by base staff, the giant pandas concerned were found to be in normal physical condition. The research base said they would continue to pay attention to the physical condition of giant pandas to ensure their health and safety.

According to the research base, the diet for giant pandas has strict standards and feeding them without permission may cause harm to the pandas. The breeding base urges tourists not to feed the pandas, throw objects, or splash water at them.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     