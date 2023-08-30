﻿
14th China-US Tourism Leadership Summit to be held in China in 2024

Xinhua
China and the United States have agreed to hold the 14th China-US Tourism Leadership Summit in the first half of 2024 in China to further revive and develop tourism.
Reuters

US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Chinese Minister of Culture and Tourism Hu Heping pose for a photograph before their meeting at the Ministry of Culture and Tourism in Beijing, China, on August 29, 2023.

China and the United States have agreed to hold the 14th China-US Tourism Leadership Summit in the first half of 2024 in China to further revive and develop tourism cooperation between the two countries, China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism said on Tuesday.

While meeting with visiting US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo in Beijing on Tuesday, Chinese Minister of Culture and Tourism Hu Heping said the MCT is willing to work with the US Department of Commerce to boost people-to-people and cultural exchanges and increase mutual visits.

He expressed the hope that the US side will work with China in the same direction, further increase direct flights between the two countries, adjust its travel advice for Chinese trips as soon as possible, and make it easier for Chinese citizens to apply for US visas.

Hu also urged the US side to stop groundless interrogation and harassment of Chinese citizens and delegations visiting the United States and create better conditions for mutual tourist visits.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
