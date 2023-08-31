﻿
China issues geological disaster alerts for rain-hit areas

Xinhua
  21:15 UTC+8, 2023-08-31
Chinese authorities issued different levels of alerts for geological disasters triggered by rain in Fujian and Guangdong provinces on Thursday evening.
The Ministry of Natural Resources and the China Meteorological Administration (CMA) jointly issued a yellow alert for possible geological disasters in southern parts of Fujian Province and southeastern parts of Guangdong Province.

The two departments also issued an orange alert for possible geological disasters in southeastern parts of Guangdong Province, according to the CMA.

Local residents have been advised to take precautions against geological disasters caused by heavy rainfall, especially in areas near hidden geological hazards, the CMA said.

China has a four-tier, color-coded warning system for geological disasters, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
