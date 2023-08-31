Mother wins case against cyber-bully for defaming murdered daughter

Jiang Qiulian, whose daughter was brutally killed in Japan in 2016, has won an appeal in a case where she sued a cyber-bully for insulting and defaming her child on social media.

The Nanping Intermediate Court in southeastern Fujian Province upheld an earlier court verdict against the person surnamed Lin for insulting Jiang's daughter and defaming her.

In 2016, Jiang Ge, a 24-year-old graduate student was stabbed to death on the doorstep of her apartment in Tokyo by her roommate's ex-boyfriend Chen Shifeng. Chen was sentenced to 20 years in prison, but the case didn't rest there.



The murder sparked widespread controversy in China. Jiang Qiulian noted that Lin had been publishing a series of blogs, such as "Du Lang Du Yu 4", related to Jiang Ge's case since July 2018 on his account on Weibo, a platform similar to X, the former Twitter.

Jiang Qiulian believed that these blog posts constituted insults and defamed her daughter, and she took Lin to court.

On April 17, the court in Jianou, in a first-instance verdict, ruled in favor of Jiang Qiulian and sentenced Lin to two years and three months in prison for insulting her daughter and defamation.



Lin appealed. However, in the second trial, which concluded on Thursday, the Nanping court rejected the appeal and upheld the original verdict.

The case against Lin for insult and defamation has now spanned four and a half years.

Lin was not the first person to be sued by Jiang Qiulian. Prior to this case, two others were also accused and sentenced for the same reason.