Most severe emergency response activated in China's Shenzhen for super typhoon Saola

The city of Shenzhen in south China's Guangdong Province activated a Level I emergency response for typhoon and flood control at noon Friday with the super typhoon Saola approaching.

The city's flood, drought and typhoon control headquarters ordered the suspension of construction, business operations and commercial activities from 4 pm and of public transportation from 7 pm

School has been suspended since Thursday afternoon.

According to the forecast of the meteorological, hydrological and marine departments, the super typhoon is expected to make landfall in or near Shenzhen on Friday night, causing severe rainstorms and gales from Friday afternoon.

