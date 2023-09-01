﻿
News / Nation

China renews red alert for typhoons Saola, Haikui

Xinhua
  17:23 UTC+8, 2023-09-01       0
China on Friday renewed a red alert for typhoons Saola and Haikui, which are expected to bring gales and heavy rains to the country's southern coastal regions.
Xinhua
  17:23 UTC+8, 2023-09-01       0

China's national observatory on Friday renewed a red alert for typhoons Saola and Haikui, which are expected to bring gales and heavy rains to the country's southern coastal regions.

Typhoon Saola, the ninth typhoon of this year, is moving in northwesterly and westerly directions at a speed of 10-15 kilometers per hour, according to the National Meteorological Center (NMC).

It is likely to make landfall on the coast within an area stretching from Huidong to Taishan in China's southern Guangdong Province from Friday evening to Saturday morning, or it may move southwestward from the coastal areas near the middle parts of Guangdong, the NMC said.

Typhoon Haikui, the 11th typhoon of this year, is moving in a northwesterly direction at a speed of 15-20 kilometers per hour, and gradually approaching the coastal areas near eastern China.

It may pass through Taiwan Island and enter the Taiwan Strait before approaching the coast of Fujian around Sunday, according to the NMC.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     