China's central bank to cut forex reserve requirement ratio by 2 percentage points

China's central bank said on Friday that it will cut forex reserve requirement ratio for financial institutions by 2 percentage points from September 15.

The reserve requirement ratio will be reduced to 4 percent from the current 6 percent, the People's Bank of China said in a short notice on its website.

The move aims to improve the capacity of financial institutions to use forex funds, according to the notice.