Runaway boys found after travelling across four provinces and cities

﻿ Zhang Chaoyan
Zhang Chaoyan
  22:05 UTC+8, 2023-08-31       0
A 13-year-old boy walked out of his home with a friend following a dispute with his family over unfinished summer homework and traveled four provinces and cities within six days.
A 13-year-old boy walked out of his Jiangsu Province home with a friend following a dispute with his family over unfinished summer homework and traveled four provinces and cities within six days.

The duo was found by police in Linping District, Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province, and returned home with their families, www.thepaper.cn reported on Thursday.

Ti Gong

The two boys were found by Hangzhou police and taken back to the police station.

Xiao Liang (pseudonym), who lives in Suqian, Jiangsu Province, goaded his friend Xiao Zhong (pseudonym) to join him in running away from home on August 16 noon. When they didn't return home that night, their families called the police.

In a bid to avoid their families' search, the boys went on a wandering spree that spanned several cities – first Bengbu in Anhui Province, then to Shanghai, and finally to Hangzhou.

Their families were also searching for them based on clues provided by local police.

Six days later, police in Hangzhou's Linping District received a request for investigation assistance, learning that the two friends were heading to Chongxian area of Linping District even as their families arrived in the city, on an earlier tipoff.

Over an hour later, the boys were found in an alley by local police, who had their physical description.

Ti Gong

The two boys are seen on a street in Hangzhou.

After being informed of their families' concern and being knowledgeable about the dangers to minors travelling alone, the two realized their mistake and promised never to run away from home again.

On seeing their children safe and sound, the family members burst into tears and thanked the police, who then advised them to change their way of educating their kids to avoid a repeat of the incident.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
﻿
