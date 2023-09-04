﻿
Typhoon Haikui sweeps across Taiwan, weakens to a severe storm

The island province woke up on Monday to toppled trees, floods, and persistent rainfall after Typhoon Haikui made landfall on the island.
A woman walks with an umbrella during heavy rain in Yilan as Typhoon Haikui makes landfall in eastern Taiwan on September 3.

Taiwan woke up on Monday to toppled trees, floods and persistent rainfall after Typhoon Haikui made landfall on the island province and swept overnight across its central mountain ranges.

It had initially appeared to leave the island, but made a second landfall early on Monday morning in southwestern Kaohsiung, before it was downgraded to a severe tropical storm.

There were no reports of deaths, but destruction was seen in coastal Taitung.

Tens of thousands of households temporarily lost power, though more than half had resumed by nightfall.

Local news outlets reported that the roads were flooded in Kaohsiung, and uprooted trees were strewn across streets.

Haikui is currently nearing neighboring Tainan, which will bring strong winds and rain to the south and northeast.

Source: AFP   Editor: Liu Qi
