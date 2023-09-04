﻿
23-year-old female panda passes away in China

Xinhua
  15:46 UTC+8, 2023-09-04       0
Giant panda Cheng Gong passed away on Sunday morning at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding at the age of 23, roughly equivalent to 70 to 80 human years.
Imaginechina

Giant panda Cheng Gong in Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in March 2023.

Giant panda Cheng Gong passed away on Sunday morning at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding at the age of 23, roughly equivalent to 70 to 80 human years, the base announced on Monday.

When Cheng Gong was found dead, she was lying on her left side, in a relaxed posture. No abnormal conditions were observed in her enclosure, said the base in southwest China's Sichuan Province.

It said that Cheng Gong had recently been maintaining a normal diet of bamboo shoots and steamed cornbread, with regular bowel movements and a stable body weight.

The night shift keepers reported that her health appeared to be in good condition on Saturday evening.

The base collaborated with experts on Sunday afternoon to conduct a comprehensive pathology analysis and assessment.

Cheng Gong, or "Success" in English, was born on September 11, 2000, at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding. She gave birth to nine panda cubs, including the national darling He Hua.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
