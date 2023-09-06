﻿
Donnie Yen apologizes for excessive security measures

﻿ Zhu Qing
Zhu Qing
  20:25 UTC+8, 2023-09-06       0
Donnie Yen apologized on his Weibo after being criticized by netizens for excessive security during his appearance at a brand event on September 2 in Shenyang.
Ti Gong

When Donnie Yen attend a brand event in Shenyang on September 2, he was heavily guarded despite the sparse crowd.

Hong Kong actor Donnie Yen issued an apology on Tuesday after receiving criticism from netizens for what they deemed were excessive security measures during his appearance at a brand event on September 2 in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province.

The netizens claimed that although there were not many people present, the security guards appeared to be treating the situation as if they were facing a significant threat.

In response, Donnie posted on his Weibo account stating, "I'd like to thank all of those who criticized me, as I completely agree with you." Additionally, Donnie explained that he was not responsible for requesting any security arrangements, but he was merely informed that they were necessary for security reasons.

He went on to urge people not to blame or criticize the security guards who were doing their job and working hard. He reassured fans that he would take measures to prevent similar issues from occurring in the future and be more careful with security arrangements.

Donnie Yen is best known for his signature Ip Man films and his role in John Wick 4.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhu Qing
