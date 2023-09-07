﻿
News / Nation

Xi visits flood-affected villagers in NE China's Heilongjiang Province

Xinhua
  21:08 UTC+8, 2023-09-07       0
Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Thursday visited flood-affected villagers in the city of Shangzhi.
Chinese President Xi Jinping (second right) on Thursday visited flood-affected villagers in the city of Shangzhi, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Thursday visited flood-affected villagers in the city of Shangzhi, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

In the village of Longwangmiao, Xi walked into the fields to check the impact of the floods on the rice crops. He also inspected the work on the restoration of damaged houses and infrastructure while walking along the streets.

Visiting villagers' homes to learn about their losses and the supply of daily necessities, Xi encouraged them to bolster their confidence to overcome difficulties. He expressed the hope that they will soon be able to resume normal work and life, and that their lives will continue to improve.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
