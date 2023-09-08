﻿
Over 1,200 telecom scam suspects from northern Myanmar handed over to China

Xinhua
  14:47 UTC+8, 2023-09-08       0
Xinhua
In an ongoing crackdown on telecom fraud originating from northern Myanmar and affecting Chinese citizens, 1,207 suspects have been transferred from Myanmar to Chinese custody, the Ministry of Public Security announced Friday.

The suspects, including 41 fugitives, were handed over on September 6 in a recent border law enforcement collaboration between public authorities in Pu'er City in southwest China's border province of Yunnan and relevant law enforcement departments of Myanmar.

This new success follows close on the heels of an earlier joint operation between law enforcement authorities in Yunnan's Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture and Myanmar on September 3, which resulted in the apprehension of 269 telecom scam criminal suspects.

China's public security authorities are now conducting rigorous investigations of the transferred suspects, with those accused of fraud, illegally crossing the border, and other crimes facing full scrutiny under the law.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Ying
Xishuangbanna
