﻿
News / Nation

China-Laos land port has handled over 1 mln people this year

Xinhua
  09:59 UTC+8, 2023-09-08       0
Mohan Port on China's border with Laos has cleared a total of 1,000,541 individuals hailing from 64 countries and regions this year, according to port authorities.
Xinhua
  09:59 UTC+8, 2023-09-08       0
China-Laos land port has handled over 1 mln people this year
Xinhua

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 24, 2022 shows bullet trains at Mohan railway station of the China-Laos Railway in southwest China's Yunnan Province.

Mohan Port on China's border with Laos has cleared a total of 1,000,541 individuals hailing from 64 countries and regions this year, according to port authorities.

Sengdala Nittiya, a Laotian China-Laos Railway crew member, on Tuesday became the millionth person to pass through the land port in southwest China's Yunnan Province this year, receiving congratulations and flowers from staff at the Mohan border checkpoint.

Entry and exit traffic at the land port has been increasing since the beginning of the year, rising from an average of 3,000 people per day to a maximum of 8,000 people.

Since the China-Laos Railway launched its cross-border passenger services on April 13, such passenger flows at the Mohan railway port have also shown a steady growth trend, with the daily average number of inbound and outbound passengers surpassing 500.

Mohan Port is the largest land port between China and Laos. It has evolved into a crucial hub for the Belt and Road Initiative and a significant gateway to countries in the Indochina Peninsula.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Shi Jingyun
Belt and Road Initiative
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     