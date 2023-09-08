﻿
News / Nation

Hongkong Post issues commemorative stamps to mark 10th anniversary of BRI

A stamp sheetlet and associated philatelic products were released by the Hongkong Post on Thursday to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).
The stamp sheetlet and the presentation pack issued by the Hongkong Post featured the words "The 10th Anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative" in Chinese and English.

A stamp sheetlet and associated philatelic products were released by the Hongkong Post on Thursday to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

The stamp sheetlet and the presentation pack issued by the Hongkong Post featured the words "The 10th Anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative" in Chinese and English, with images of shipping, air traffic, and logistics as the background.

Hong Kong has been proactively participating in the BRI, serving as the functional platform and a key link, and working toward full integration into national development, the Hongkong post said.

On the same day, China Post, Macau Post and Telecommunications, and Hongkong Post also jointly presented a stamp booklet containing stamps and stamp sheetlets issued respectively by the three postal administrations to mark the BRI's 10th anniversary together.

The BRI, a reference to the Silk Road Economic Belt and the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road, was initiated by China in 2013 to build trade and infrastructure networks connecting Asia with Europe and Africa on and beyond the ancient Silk Road trade routes.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Ying
