China launches new remote sensing satellite

China on Sunday successfully launched a new remote sensing satellite from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province.

A modified version of the Long March-6 carrier rocket carrying the satellite Yaogan-40 lifted off at 12:30pm (Beijing Time).

The satellite has entered the preset orbit. It will be used for electromagnetic environment detection and related technical tests.

Sunday's launch was the 487th mission undertaken by the Long March rocket series.