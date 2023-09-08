Work team sent to Inner Mongolia after high-pressure gas leakage

A work team has been dispatched to north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region to guide rescue and investigation efforts after a high-pressure gas leakage on Thursday.

A work team has been dispatched to north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region to guide rescue and investigation efforts after a high-pressure gas leakage on Thursday, according to the Ministry of Emergency Management on Friday.

Around 3:40pm Thursday, a high-pressure gas leakage occurred at a workshop at an industrial park in Hangjin Banner, resulting in multiple workers falling from elevated positions.

The incident caused 10 deaths, with three others injured.

The cause of the incident is currently under investigation.