"A New Dawn" Season 2: My fellow 1,000 students

In this special episode on the Teachers' Day, we will pay tribute to a remarkable educator who has been teaching at a rural school in Yunnan Province for over twenty-three years.

Today, we celebrate China's Teachers' Day, a day to honor all the hardworking and dedicated teachers across the country.

In this special episode, we will pay tribute to a remarkable educator, Principal Shi Jiahui, who has been teaching at a rural school in the Lisu Autonomous Prefecture of Yunnan Province for over twenty-three years.

Throughout his career, Shi has devoted his time and energy to educating more than 1,000 students. Shi has even inspired some of his students to become rural teachers like him.

We applaud Shi and all people who work tirelessly to make a difference in rural students' lives. Happy Teachers' Day!

