Venezuelan president to visit China from September 8 to 14

At the invitation of President Xi Jinping, President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela Nicolás Maduro Moros will pay a state visit to China from September 8 to 14, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying announced on Friday.

China and Venezuela are each other's comprehensive strategic partners. In recent years, thanks to the personal commitment of President Xi and President Maduro, the China-Venezuela relations have withstood the test of the evolving international landscape and remained rock-solid, said Mao Ning, another spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry, at a regular press briefing on Friday.

"The two countries' political mutual trust has grown more solid, and our cooperation in various sectors has further deepened," said Mao.

Through President Maduro's visit, China hopes and stands ready to work with Venezuela to draw a blueprint for the growth of bilateral relations in the new era, bring the comprehensive strategic partnership to a new level, and make new contribution to world peace and stability as well as international fairness and justice, she added.