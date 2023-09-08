﻿
News / Nation

Venezuelan president to visit China from September 8 to 14

Xinhua
  21:50 UTC+8, 2023-09-08       0
At the invitation of President Xi Jinping, President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela Nicolás Maduro Moros will pay a state visit to China from September 8 to 14.
Xinhua
  21:50 UTC+8, 2023-09-08       0

At the invitation of President Xi Jinping, President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela Nicolás Maduro Moros will pay a state visit to China from September 8 to 14, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying announced on Friday.

China and Venezuela are each other's comprehensive strategic partners. In recent years, thanks to the personal commitment of President Xi and President Maduro, the China-Venezuela relations have withstood the test of the evolving international landscape and remained rock-solid, said Mao Ning, another spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry, at a regular press briefing on Friday.

"The two countries' political mutual trust has grown more solid, and our cooperation in various sectors has further deepened," said Mao.

Through President Maduro's visit, China hopes and stands ready to work with Venezuela to draw a blueprint for the growth of bilateral relations in the new era, bring the comprehensive strategic partnership to a new level, and make new contribution to world peace and stability as well as international fairness and justice, she added.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     