﻿
News / Nation

Milk tea served in miniature pot goes viral

﻿ Wu Huixin
Wu Huixin
  21:01 UTC+8, 2023-09-13       0
The milk tea served at Hangzhou's Lingyin Temple – complete with a miniature teapot on top – has become the top trending topic on Weibo.
﻿ Wu Huixin
Wu Huixin
  21:01 UTC+8, 2023-09-13       0

Shot byWu Huixin. Edited byYang Run. Subtitles byYang Run.

The milk tea served at Hangzhou's Lingyin Temple – complete with a miniature teapot on top – has become the top trending topic on Weibo.

When a Shanghai Daily reporter visited the shop, Sang Tea, at the entrance of the temple at 11am, all the teapot-attached versions were sold out.

"We had only prepared 200 such teapots," a staff member told Shanghai Daily. "We didn't expect the videos to go viral like it did."

The small teapot emits mist after being filled with carbon dioxide ice and 90-degree water. It is reminiscent of Lingyin Temple, which is perpetually enveloped in smoke from burning incense. It costs 26-32 yuan (US$3.55-4.37).

"I am attracted to the poetic ambiance of the milk tea. But they were all sold out," said Max Lin of Shaanxi Province. "Unfortunately, I have to catch a train."

The menu includes milk tea varieties featuring Hangzhou and Lingyin elements. For instance, the Yangui Anxiang (岩桂暗香) is made from osmanthus flowers, which will bloom throughout the city in late September.

Another variety is Tuolikuhai (脱离苦海), which literally means "escape from the human world of woes and find salvation in Buddhism."

Both of them are top sellers.

Local people hire deliverymen to run errands because the shrine is crowded with visitors all day. It can cost up to 20 yuan.

In response, Lingyin Temple claims that it has never granted permission for any company or individual to produce or market food or drink under its name. The Lingyin milk tea is a private enterprise not related to the temple.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
Lingyin Temple
Weibo
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     