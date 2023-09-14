﻿
News / Nation

Italian version of book on CPC history published in Italy

Xinhua
  08:46 UTC+8, 2023-09-14       0
The Italian version of a book on the history of the CPC has been published in Italy, enabling Italian readers to better understand the CPC's century-long history.
Xinhua
  08:46 UTC+8, 2023-09-14       0

The Italian version of a book on the history of the Communist Party of China (CPC) has been published in Italy, enabling Italian readers to better understand the CPC's century-long history and ruling philosophy.

The book "La lunga marcia del Partito Comunista Cinese," or "The Long March of the Communist Party of China," was recently published in Italian by the Italian political-cultural association Marx21.

The CPC was founded in July 1921 and has evolved from a fledgling party with 50-odd members into the world's largest governing party, boasting a membership of over 98 million individuals.

At an event in Rome focusing on the release of the book on Wednesday, Chai Fangguo, deputy head of the Institute of Party History and Literature of the CPC Central Committee, briefed the content of the book to the audience.

Chai, also head of China's Central Compilation and Translation Bureau, elaborated on the CPC's history, achievements and valuable experience in its century-long development.

The history of the CPC is a key to understanding the party itself, Chinese Ambassador to Italy Jia Guide said, stressing the crucial role the book plays for Italian readers to see a genuine, comprehensive and vivid picture of the CPC.

Mauro Alboresi, national secretary of the Italian Communist Party, and Alberto Lombardo, general secretary of the Communist Party (Italy), attended the event.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
CPC
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     