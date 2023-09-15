﻿
China sanctions Northrop Grumman, Lockheed Martin over arms sales to Taiwan

Reuters
  16:45 UTC+8, 2023-09-15       0
China has decided to apply sanctions against aerospace and defence firm Northrop Grumman Corp NOC.N and peer Lockheed Martin Corp LMT.N for providing weapons to Taiwan Island.
China has decided to apply sanctions against aerospace and defence firm Northrop Grumman Corp NOC.N and peer Lockheed Martin Corp LMT.N for providing weapons to Taiwan Island, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Friday.

China urged the United States to cease military liaisons with and stop arming Taiwan, or else the US will be subject to "a resolute and forceful retaliation" by the Chinese side, ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a regular press briefing.

Mao named firm Lockheed Martin Corp's branch in Missouri as the prime contractor that was directly involved in an arms sale to Taiwan on August 24 and said Northrop Grumman has repeatedly participated in the sale of weapons to Taiwan.

Source: Reuters   Editor: Zhu Ying
﻿
