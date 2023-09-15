﻿
China's service production expands 6.8 pct in August

  10:55 UTC+8, 2023-09-15
China's service production index went up 6.8 percent year on year in August, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Friday.
China's service production index went up 6.8 percent year on year in August, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Friday.

The growth rate was 1.1 percentage points faster than the previous month, it added.

The sub-reading for accommodation and catering surged by 16.1 percent year on year.

The sub-index tracking the output of the information transmission, software and IT services climbed 11.5 percent, while that for financial services expanded 7.2 percent, according to the NBS.

In the first eight months, the index increased by 8.1 percent year on year.

Source: Xinhua
