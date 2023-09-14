Xi calls for better integration of modernization process in China, Singapore

Chinese President Xi Jinping said he is ready to work with Singaporean President Tharman Shanmugaratnam to promote better integration of the modernization process in two nations.

Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday he is ready to work with Singaporean President Tharman Shanmugaratnam to promote better integration and mutual improvement of the modernization process in China and Singapore.

The remarks were made in his congratulatory message to Tharman Shanmugaratnam on his assuming office as president of Singapore.