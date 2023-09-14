﻿
China's defense ministry urges U.S. to stop military ties with Taiwan

China's Ministry of National Defense on Thursday urged the United States to stop all forms of military ties with Taiwan.
China's Ministry of National Defense on Thursday urged the United States to stop all forms of military ties with Taiwan.

Spokesperson Tan Kefei made the remarks when commenting on information about Taiwan's recent military interaction with the United States, including a reported plan to buy mine-laying systems from the United States.

"We firmly oppose the United States conducting any form of official contact with China's Taiwan region and selling weapons to the island," Tan said.

The collusion between Taiwan and the United States will harm and even destroy Taiwan, Tan said, stressing that obstinately relying on the United States to seek "Taiwan independence" will only push Taiwan to the brink of war.

The Chinese People's Liberation Army has always been on high alert and will resolutely defeat any secessionist activities seeking "Taiwan independence" and attempts of external interference, Tan said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
