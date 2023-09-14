Making visa application easier for expats in China

The National Immigration Administration's government service platform will launch online visa application appointment and inquiry services for foreigners in China from October 9.

Imaginechina

The administration has been providing such services for Chinese citizens since 2019.

To better serve expatriates and foreign businesses in the country, the administration will open eight services online, making it easier and more efficient to make appointment for applying for visa, check the information and progress, as well as peruse information about identity cards and passports of those with permanent residence in China.

The eight services are listed as follows:

1. Online appointment to apply for visa

Foreign applicants can make an appointment online to apply for visa extension, replacement, reissuance and stay or residence permit services, and choose the location and time for their offline application.



2. Progress of visa application

Foreign applicants can check the online progress of visa extension, replacement, reissuance and the stay or residence permit services they applied for at the exit and entry administration departments.



3. Visa information

Foreign applicants can go online to check information about visa extension, renewal, reissuance and stay or residence permit services.



4. Permanent residence identity card information

Expats who have permanent residence in China can check their identity card information on this platform.



5. Passport information

Expats who have permanent residence in China can check their passport information on the platform.



The results can form a set of e-documents with the stamp of the National Immigration Administration, which can make it easier for expats to handle financial, tax, social security, telecommunications and other social affairs.

6. Detail of offices where expats can process their visa and stay or residence permit

Foreign applicants can check online details of exit-entry departments across the country that handle visas and stay or residence permits, including office addresses, business hours and phone numbers.



7.Online service guidance

Foreign applicants can check detailed guidelines on visa extension, renewal, reissuance and residence permit to learn more about application materials and requirements as well as procedures.



8. Online assistance service for family members, relatives and friends on visa and residence issues.

The platform provides services for Chinese or expats to help their foreign family members, relatives and friends, especially the elderly and children who have difficulty using mobile applications, to handle visa and residence issues.



Chinese or foreign users should add the names of their foreign family members, relatives and friends who need assistance as applicants and handle the required services for them.