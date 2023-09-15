﻿
News / Nation

China to impose sanctions on two US companies over Taiwan arms sales

Xinhua
  21:41 UTC+8, 2023-09-15       0
China has decided to impose sanctions on two US companies due to their involvement in arms sales to Taiwan, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said on Friday.
Xinhua
  21:41 UTC+8, 2023-09-15       0

China has decided to impose sanctions on two US companies due to their involvement in arms sales to Taiwan, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said on Friday.

In disregard of China's firm opposition, the US government deliberately supplies weapons to China's Taiwan region. This seriously violates the one-China principle and the stipulations of the three China-US joint communiques, contravenes international law and basic norms governing international relations, and undermines China's sovereignty and security interests. The United States is going further down the wrong and dangerous path of arming Taiwan, Mao said at a daily press briefing.

Mao said Lockheed Martin Corporation, St. Louis, MO directly participated in the US arms sale to Taiwan announced on August 24 as the principal contractor. Northrop Grumman participated in several US arms sales to Taiwan.

"In accordance with the Anti-Foreign Sanctions Law of the People's Republic of China, China decides to impose sanctions on these two above-mentioned US defense corporations," she said.

The Chinese government never wavers in its resolve to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity, Mao stressed.

"We call on the United States to earnestly abide by the one-China principle and the stipulations of the three China-US joint communique, stop arms sales to Taiwan, stop military collusion with Taiwan, and stop arming Taiwan, otherwise it will be met with China's resolute response," she added.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Northrop Grumman
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     