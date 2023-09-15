China to impose sanctions on two US companies over Taiwan arms sales

China has decided to impose sanctions on two US companies due to their involvement in arms sales to Taiwan, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said on Friday.

In disregard of China's firm opposition, the US government deliberately supplies weapons to China's Taiwan region. This seriously violates the one-China principle and the stipulations of the three China-US joint communiques, contravenes international law and basic norms governing international relations, and undermines China's sovereignty and security interests. The United States is going further down the wrong and dangerous path of arming Taiwan, Mao said at a daily press briefing.

Mao said Lockheed Martin Corporation, St. Louis, MO directly participated in the US arms sale to Taiwan announced on August 24 as the principal contractor. Northrop Grumman participated in several US arms sales to Taiwan.

"In accordance with the Anti-Foreign Sanctions Law of the People's Republic of China, China decides to impose sanctions on these two above-mentioned US defense corporations," she said.

The Chinese government never wavers in its resolve to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity, Mao stressed.

"We call on the United States to earnestly abide by the one-China principle and the stipulations of the three China-US joint communique, stop arms sales to Taiwan, stop military collusion with Taiwan, and stop arming Taiwan, otherwise it will be met with China's resolute response," she added.