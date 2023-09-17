Senior Chinese official Wang Yi meets US Sullivan

Senior Chinese and US officials held multiple rounds of meetings on Saturday and Sunday, agreeing to maintain high-level exchanges and hold consultations.

Senior Chinese and US officials held multiple rounds of meetings on Saturday and Sunday, agreeing to maintain high-level exchanges and hold consultations on Asia-Pacific issues, maritime affairs as well as foreign policies.

The meetings were between Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, and US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.

Wang urged the US side to abide by three China-US joint communiques and honor commitment to not support "Taiwan independence."