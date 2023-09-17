China launches Yaogan-39 remote sensing satellite

China on Sunday successfully launched a new remote sensing satellite from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province.

China on Sunday successfully launched a new remote sensing satellite from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province.

A Long March-2D carrier rocket carrying the satellite Yaogan-39 lifted off at 12:13pm (Beijing Time).

Sunday's launch was the 488th mission undertaken by the Long March rocket series.