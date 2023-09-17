G77+China Summit calls for int'l cooperation, multilateralism

The Group of 77 and China Summit (G77+China Summit) ended on Saturday at Havana's Palace of Conventions with a call for promoting multilateralism and international cooperation.

"During these days, Cuba has been the capital of the Global South, space of the everlasting hope, home of those who receive the least of global wealth despite having contributed the most," said Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero.

He thanked attending delegations for their firm support against the six-decade-long US embargo on Cuba.

The final declaration of the summit was also approved on Saturday, stressing the urgent need for a comprehensive reform of the international financial architecture and a more inclusive and coordinated approach to global financial governance.

"We reject the imposition of laws and regulations with extraterritorial impact and all other forms of coercive economic measures, including unilateral sanctions against developing countries, and reiterate the urgent need to eliminate them immediately," the declaration said.

"We also reaffirm the commitment to strengthen the unity and solidarity of the Group in order to achieve its objectives and to reinforce its role in the current international context," it said.

The summit agreed to declare September 16 as the Science, Technology, and Innovation Day in the Global South.

This summit confirmed that Cuba is not alone, said Rodolfo Benitez, a director general at the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"We can say that the Havana summit has been successful," he said, adding that G77 member states want to change the current global order to build their development models.

Cuba took over the rotating presidency in January. The next G77+China Summit is scheduled to take place in Kampala, Uganda in January 2024.