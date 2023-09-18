China commemorates anniversary of war against Japanese aggression

Pedestrians in northeast China's Liaoning Provincestood in silent tribute and vehicles honked their horns to commemorate the 92nd anniversary of the September 18 Incident

As the sirens howled in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province on Monday, pedestrians stood in silent tribute and vehicles honked their horns to commemorate the 92nd anniversary of the September 18 Incident that marked the start of Japan's invasion of China.

Since 1995, Shenyang has sounded the air-raid alarm every year to commemorate the September 18 Incident.

The commemoration has been held across the country on Monday. Many other cities, including Nanjing and Chengdu, also sounded the sirens on this day to remind people to remember history and cherish peace.

On September 18, 1931, Japanese troops blew up a section of railway under their control near Shenyang and accused Chinese troops of sabotage as a pretext for the attack. Later that night, they bombarded barracks near Shenyang.

The resistance efforts of the Chinese people after the September 18 Incident signaled the beginning of the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression.

"Ninety-two years have passed, and now life is getting better, but we must always remember that we must unite to build a strong country," said Li Weibo, a 91-year-old veteran.

At the 9.18 Historical Museum in Shenyang, people from all walks of life gathered and held a ceremony to commemorate the September 18 Incident. The historical data on display at the museum detail the Japanese army's long-brewing plan to invade China.

"Every year around September 18, the museum sees a surge in visits, with the number of daily visitors nearing 10,000. People spontaneously come to the museum to recall the history of suffering, remember the martyrs, and perceive their national spirit," said Fan Lihong, curator of the museum.

About 3 km from the museum lies the Beidaying (Northern Grand Barracks) site that the Japanese troops bombarded. It officially reopened to visitors as an exhibition hall after renovations at the end of 2021.

Through more than 400 historical photos, over 200 relics, electronic maps, scene restorations, panoramic sand tables and other modern techniques, visitors can revisit the history at the exhibition hall.

Wang Lei, a resident of Shenyang, who lives near the former site of the Beidaying Site, said, "There were a few ordinary bungalows here, but now the site has been turned into an exhibition hall. It is very important to remember the history of the war. We should let young people know that this is the place where our national calamity occurred."