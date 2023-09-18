﻿
China's disabled persons' federation holds national congress

Xinhua
  17:39 UTC+8, 2023-09-18
China Disabled Persons' Federation opened its eighth national congress in Beijing on Monday.
Xinhua
  17:39 UTC+8, 2023-09-18       0

China Disabled Persons' Federation opened its eighth national congress in Beijing on Monday.

President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, attended the event with other Party and state leaders including Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, and Cai Qi. Ding Xuexiang delivered a speech at the opening ceremony on behalf of the CPC Central Committee and the State Council.

The event, held in the Great Hall of the People, was attended by more than 600 delegates who represent about 85 million people living with disabilities in China.

When Xi and other leaders walked into the venue, warm applause rose among the audience.

In his speech, Ding said the country's programs for people with disabilities have been developing in a vigorous manner under the firm leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core.

He said China has achieved on schedule the goal of building a moderately prosperous society in all respects with not a single person with disabilities being left behind.

Ding stressed efforts to comprehensively implement Xi's important remarks and instructions, adhere to the values of equality, integration and sharing, and focus on the task of advancing common prosperity among people with disabilities to promote the all-round development of the programs for people with disabilities.

He called for joint efforts to create a better and happier life for people with disabilities in the pursuit of Chinese modernization.

Zhang Haidi, chairwoman of the China Disabled Persons' Federation, delivered a work report at the event.

Source: Xinhua
