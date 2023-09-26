﻿
News / Nation

Hard-won bargains and high-end goods attract foreign athletes

﻿ Li Jiaohao
Li Jiaohao
  16:30 UTC+8, 2023-09-26       0
Athletes in Hangzhou for the Asian Games are shopping at Hangzhou Sijiqing Clothing Market for bargains and Hangzhou Tower for luxury items,
﻿ Li Jiaohao
Li Jiaohao
  16:30 UTC+8, 2023-09-26       0

The wholesale-focused Hangzhou Sijiqing Clothing Market and Hangzhou Tower, which is known for its luxury goods, have become popular destinations for foreign athletes to shop during the Asian Games, reported by local media Dushikuaibao.

The Sijiqing Clothing Market is known for its competitive prices and wide selections. The wholesale market has recently welcomed many athletes from different countries.

Hard-won bargains and high-end goods attract foreign athletes

Iranian athletes browse garments at the Sijiqing Clothing Market.

"Some Indian athletes came last Saturday and they were very skilled in bargaining," said a shop owner who was surprised by the athletes' bargaining skills. "They paid only 50 yuan (US$6.84) for a short-sleeved T-shirt that was priced at over 100 yuan."

He said that most athletes were interested in summer clothing such as short-sleeved T-shirts and shirts. Indian athletes preferred colorful clothes, while Iranian athletes liked plain clothes. Some athletes also bought clothes or shoes as gifts for their families.

According to the Sijiqing Clothing Market management department, the market made many preparations in advance. Before the Asia Games, they invited banks to exchange small change for the merchants, and there were four banks nearby that could exchange cash at any time. The government also arranged three workers proficient in foreign languages and many English-speaking volunteers to provide translation services for the merchants.

Members of the Saudi Arabia and Qatar delegations seemed to prefer the luxury shopping in Hangzhou Tower.

A staff member at Hangzhou Tower said that a customer from Saudi Arabia bought four identical Rolex watches priced at around 50,000 yuan each on September 23 at the Rolex counter.

"The members from Qatari delegations preferred ties and bought six from Hermes and Dolce&Gabbana, as well as a pair of Gucci men's crocodile skin shoes," he said.

Hangzhou Tower is one of the first pilot stores for immediate tax refunds for foreign tourists leaving China. Foreign customers who buy goods worth 500 yuan or more but less than 50,000 yuan, can directly receive their tax refunds in the mall by showing the goods, their passport, and their shopping receipts, which greatly enhances the shopping experience for foreign customers.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Hermes
Gucci
Rolex
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     